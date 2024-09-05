310 candidates file nominations for second phase of J&K Assembly polls

Jammu, Sep 5 As many as 310 candidates have filed their nomination papers across 26 Assembly Constituencies (ACs) of six districts of J&K which are going to polling in the second phase of the Assembly polls.

Thursday was the last day of filing nomination papers for the second phase of the Assembly Election scheduled to be held on September 25.

Chief Electoral Officer said that a total of 310 candidates have filed 329 nomination papers for the second phase of the forthcoming election.

A total of 112 candidates have filed their nominations in Srinagar district, followed by 68 in Budgam district, 47 in Rajouri district, and 35 in Poonch district, while 24 candidates each have filed nominations in Reasi and Ganderbal districts.

In Jammu division, for the three ACs in Reasi district, a total of seven candidates have filed nominations from 56-Gulabgarh (ST) AC; 10 candidates have filed nominations from 57-Reasi AC; while 7 candidates have filed nominations from 58-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi AC.

In the five ACs in Rajouri district, 11 candidates have filed nominations from 83-Kalakote – Sunderbani AC; 7 from 84-Nowshera AC; 14 from 85-Rajouri (ST) AC; 7 from 86-Budhal (ST) AC; while 8 candidates have filed nomination from 87-Thannamandi (ST) AC.

For the three ACs in Poonch district, a total of 11 candidates have filed nominations from 88-Surankote (ST) AC; 13 from 89-Poonch Haveli AC; while 11 candidates have filed nominations from 90-Mendhar (ST) AC.

In the Kashmir division, for the 2 ACs in Ganderbal district, 6 candidates have filed nominations from 17- Kangan (ST) ACs; while 18 candidates have filed nominations from 18-Ganderbal ACs.

For the 8 ACs in Srinagar district, a total of 18 candidates have filed nomination from 19-Hazratbal AC; 10 from 20-Khanyar AC; 20 from 21-Habbakadal AC; 12 from 22-Lal Chowk AC; 9 from 23-Channapora AC; 15 from 24-Zadibal AC; 15 from 25-Eidgah, AC; while 13 candidates have filed nomination from 26-Central Shalteng AC.

In the five ACs in Budgam district, 12 candidates have filed nominations from 27-Budgam AC; 18 from 28-Beerwah AC; 17 from 29-Khansahib AC; 12 from 30-Charar-I-Sharief AC; while 9 candidates have filed nominations from 31-Chadoora AC.

The notification for the Phase-II was issued on 29 August 2024 and the last date for filing the nominations was today, i.e. 5 September 2024.

The nomination papers will be scrutinised by the respective Returning Officers on 6 September 2024, while the candidates can withdraw their nomination papers by or before 9 September 2024 in the office of the Returning Officer.

Thereafter, validly nominated candidates will be in the electoral fray.

The polling day for these 26 Assembly constituencies in Phase II is scheduled for September 25, 2024, and the voting will be conducted from 7 AM to 6 PM.

--IANS

zi/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor