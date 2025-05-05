311 to be unified helpline number for all civic complaints in Delhi: Parvesh Verma

New Delhi, May 5 Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma on Monday said that the government is close to adopting unified helpline number ‘311’ for registration of civic complaints related to NDMC, MCD, DDA, Jal Board and public works and flood control departments.

The decision to adopt an integrated helpline number was announced by Verma during his visit to the NDMC Control and Command Centre that currently operates the 311 helpline for the 42 sq. km area under its jurisdiction.

During his inspection, the Minister emphasised that the NDMC Centre will now become the central hub for all major civic departments in Delhi.

“Our vision is ‘One Delhi, One Number’. Citizens will no longer need to worry about which department is responsible for their problem. They simply have to call 311, and the complaint will be redirected to the appropriate department immediately,” said the Minister.

This new set-up is being developed specifically keeping the upcoming monsoon season in mind.

“Whether it is waterlogging, broken roads, choked drains, or overflowing sewers, citizens will no longer have to run from one department to another for redressal,” he said.

The PWD Minister said that a joint meeting of all departments will be held within the next two to three days to finalise the operational structure of the Command Centre, deployment of departmental representatives, accountability systems, and technical integration.

Verma also stated that CCTV cameras will be installed in all areas prone to waterlogging, especially where no surveillance infrastructure currently exists. This will enable real-time identification of issues and prompt on-ground action.

“To address waterlogging issues effectively, the use of technology is crucial. With live monitoring and CCTV surveillance, our teams will be able to respond swiftly,” he added.

During the monsoon, the NDMC Control and Command Centre will operate 24x7, ensuring real-time tracking and resolution of every complaint. Monitoring officers from each department will be stationed at the centre to work in coordination.

Verma said to tackle waterlogging more efficiently all pumping stations across the capital will be upgraded with automated systems. This will accelerate water drainage and provide technical support to field teams at all levels.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor