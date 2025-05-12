32 Indian Airports Closed for Flights Now Set to Reopen After India-Pakistan Ceasefire; IndiGo Says Operation to Begin Soon

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) announced the resumption of operations at 32 airports on Monday, May 112. These airports were temporarily closed for civil aircraft traffic until 5:29 AM on 15 May 2025 due to India-Pakistan tensions. Operations have now resumed with immediate effect after the ceasefire deal between the two countries. Passengers are advised to verify flight status directly with airlines and stay updated through airline websites.

The government has decided to lift the Notice to Airmen (NOTAMs) for several airports in north and northwestern India that had been temporarily closed for civilian flights. The AAI, which manages air navigation services, revoked the NOTAM, which mandated the temporary suspension of civilian flights. However, commercial airlines have not received a green signal from the authority.

"Attention Flyers; reference notice issued for temporary closure of 32 Airports for civil Aircraft operations till 05:29 hrs of 15 May 2025.It is informed that these Airports are now available for civil Aircraft operations with immediate effect. It is recommended for travellers to check flight status directly with Airlines and monitor Airline’s websites for regular updates," the Airports Authority of India release read.

The temporary suspension of the operations were impacted flight services at major airports, including Chandigarh, Srinagar, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Bhuntar, Kishengarh, Patiala, Shimla, Dharamsala, and Bathinda. The temporary closure of these airports were initiated in the morning of May 17 due security measures and to avoid untoward incident amid tensions between India and Pakistan.

The closure resulted in the cancellation of more than 500 flights by airlines, with many carriers offering passengers the option of complete refunds or flight rescheduling.

IndiGo share the good news on X, announcing, "In line with the latest government directives, the airports are open for operations. We will progressively commence operations on the previously closed routes."

"As services gradually return to normal, there may still be a few delays and last-minute adjustments. We sincerely appreciate your patience and understanding as our teams work diligently to restore seamless operations," IndiGo said in an X post.

"We recommend checking your flight status regularly for the latest updates. As always, we will continue to keep you informed through our official channels. If you are still reconsidering your travel plans, change and cancellation fee waivers remain available until May 22, 2025, for travel to and from the affected airports," the airline said in the statement.

The BCAS has directed enhanced security protocols to be implemented at all airports and airlines throughout India.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has issued a statement saying, "All passengers at all airports will undergo Secondary Ladder Point Check (SLPC). Visitor entry to terminal buildings has been banned. Air Marshal will be deployed accordingly."