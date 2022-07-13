32 killed in rain-related incidents in K'taka, says Bommai

Udupi, July 13 Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that 32 people have been killed in rain-related incidents in the recent past in the state.

He said the state government will release Rs 500 crore to restore public infrastructure damaged in heavy rainfall and floods across Karnataka.

"Five persons are still missing and more than 300 persons have been evacuated to safe places against the backdrop of landslides and floods," he added.

Talking to reporters after holding a meeting with officials in Udupi, Chief Minister Bommai said 34 persons sustained injuries in the rain-related incidents.

Fourteen relief camps have been set up and eggs are being distributed to people to ensure nutritional food to them.

He said that coastal districts have borne the brunt of incessant rainfall in July. The three coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Udupi and Kodagu districts have received additional rainfall this year in July. North Karnataka districts have also received more rainfall.

Four teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been pressed into service in Kodagu, Belagavi, Raichur districts and as many State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) teams are working in Belagavi, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi districts, he said.

He stated that the state government has ordered studies by agencies regarding earthquakes in Kodagu and Dakshina Kannada, landslides in coastal and Kodagu districts and sea erosion.

To study repeated earthquakes in Kodagu and coastal region, the Geological Survey of India (GSI), the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) and Universities of Bengaluru and Mysuru have been asked to conduct studies and find out solutions.

"Amrutha University are experts in the field of studying landslides and they have taken up the research in Kodagu district. The order will be given to conduct the study of Western Ghats region," he said.

Karnataka has 330 km of sea shore. Though Rs 300 crore have been spent for prevention of sea erosion here, the problem still persists.

"Our state will implement modern wave breaker technology implemented by the Kerala government. It will be implemented on a trial basis for 1 kilometer and later will be extended to the whole stretch," Chief Minister Bommai said.

Bommai maintained that he will visit Karwar, Belagavi and other north Karnataka districts next week.

Five people were killed in Dakshina Kannada district while three in Uttara Kannada districts in rain-related incidents.

Crops in 214 hectare of Dakshina Kannada and 129 hectare in Udupi were damaged. Rainfall has damaged 355 hectares of agricultural and horticultural lands.

As many as 429 houses in Dakshina Kannada, 437 houses in Uttara Kannada and 196 in Udupi have been damaged. In total, 1,062 houses were damaged in three districts, in which 55 were damaged fully and 26 houses suffered major damages, the chief minister said.

He said that 727 km road in Dakshina Kannada, 500 km in Uttara Kannada and 960 km in Udupi are damaged. In total, 2,187 km of road has been washed away.

Around 5,595 electric poles, 427 transformers, 168 bridge, culverts have been destroyed by floods triggered by heavy rain in three districts.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor