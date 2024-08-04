32nd ICAE highlights global agricultural innovations, challenges

New Delhi, Aug 4 The ongoing 32nd International Conference of Agricultural Economists (ICAE) at Krishi Vigyan Kendra in the national capital has been organised after 65 years. Delegates from 75 countries are in participation at this conference.

This event began on August 3 and will conclude on August 7.

Representatives from the agriculture departments of other countries shared their experiences.

Dr Alfred from University of Ghana said that new technologies that can help climate change are efficient irrigation facilities and food seeds that would be tolerant to drought, pathogens and insects.

"When we develop new varieties of seeds that can withstand climate variations concerning water use, drought and insects, this would be very commendable," he said, speaking to IANS.

"Different disciplines' professionals are assimilated to bring success to the existing problems," he added.

Speaking of agriculture and production in India, S. Mahendra Dev, former Director of Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research (IGIDR), Mumbai said: "India is self-sufficient in the production of rice and wheat crops, but in pulses, oil seeds, millets, we are deficient. Punjab is growing rice and wheat, they should also diversify to pulses, oil seeds, fruits and vegetables."

He also mentioned: "With genetically modified crops, the yield will be higher, digital technology is important, it will help in increasing the farmer's income."

Acknowledging the Indian Government, Shenggen Fan, Dean of the Academy of Global Food Economics and Policy at China Agricultural University stated: "I would like to thank the Indian government for organising this conference. I have observed the changes in India for three to four decades, the productivity of food and agriculture production has increased so fast. The number of hungry people has decreased, and farmers' income has increased but the country continues to face some challenges such as climate change, increased obesity rate etc."

"We must continue to work together to grow. As a person from China, I am looking forward to working with Indian colleagues," he added.

The conference was organised to improve the lives of farmers and agricultural development and was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan on Saturday.

The ICAE aims to foster collaboration among agricultural departments and international organisations, promoting the exchange of ideas and innovations to improve global agricultural practices.

