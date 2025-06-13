33 from Anand, 17 from Kheda perish in plane crash leaving Gujarat shell-shocked

Ahmedabad, June 13 As India grapples with the devastating Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, the Charotar region comprising Anand and Kheda districts has emerged as one of the most affected areas. A sense of disbelief hangs heavy in the villages and towns across the two districts, as reports confirm that at least 50 people from the region were on board the ill-fated London-bound flight.

The flight AI171, which crashed just minutes after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport, had 242 people on board. Of these, 33 were from Anand district, and 17 from Kheda, according to initial reports. Many families have been left shattered, with multiple members perishing in the tragedy.

Among those killed were students, homemakers, doctors, and people who were going to reunite with their loved ones in the UK. One such family is the Halani family from Anand, who had received visitor visas and were travelling to meet relatives. Tragically, all three members lost their lives.

The Anand District BJP released a list of 33 known passengers from villages like Borsad, Phangni, Chikhodara, Karamsad, Sojitra, Ramnagar, Khambholj, Umreth, Kasumbad, Gana, Tarapur, and Anand city. The list includes 15 women and at least one medical doctor. Crowds of grieving relatives rushed to Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, where government teams are carrying out DNA identification and helping families through the nightmare.

In Kheda district, the toll remains uncertain. However, it is confirmed that Prashant Patel, former president of Kathlal Municipality, who recently joined the BJP, was also among the passengers. People from Nadiad, Mehmadabad, Thasra, and Kathlal were also headed to London.

There are stories that pierce the heart.

Nikhil Patel, a bright student from Fogani village in Petlad, was travelling to the UK for higher studies on a student visa. It was his first international trip -- one filled with dreams and hope. His life ended before it could begin anew.

Parth Sharma (22), from Tarapur in Anand, had also just secured his student visa to London.

After being dropped off at the airport by family and friends, the same group had only just reached Kheda when they heard the crushing news of the crash. They turned around, now engulfed in shock.

Manjula Patel, a mother from Borsad, had spent ten years trying to get a visa to visit her son and grandchildren in the UK. After 20 visa rejections, her wish was finally granted.

But fate was cruel -- this long-awaited reunion never happened. Her family says she boarded the flight full of joy. She never made it.

Dirgh Prafulbhai Patel, the younger son of a family from Vadali in Kapadvanj, had come home on a visit barely 25 days ago. A London resident, Dirgh was returning abroad when the crash took his life. His father, an ITI employee, is inconsolable.

