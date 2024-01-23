3.3 magnitude earthquake felt in Assam
By IANS | Published: January 23, 2024 01:33 PM2024-01-23T13:33:32+5:302024-01-23T13:35:03+5:30
Guwahati, Jan 23 A moderate earthquake was felt in Assam on Tuesday, according to the National Centre for ...
Guwahati, Jan 23 A moderate earthquake was felt in Assam on Tuesday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).
NCS shared on its X handle that the magnitude of the quake was 3.3 and the epicentre was at Bongaigaon at a depth of 7 km.
The quake occurred at 11:44 a.m. on Tuesday.
Mild tremors were felt in different parts of the state.
Notably, a quake also occurred in Assam in the previous week. The epicentre of that quake was in Darang district at a depth of 20 kilometers. The magnitude of the quake was about 3.5 in the Richter scale, according to the National Centre of Seismology.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app