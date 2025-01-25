33 UP policemen, firemen to receive President's Gallantry Medals on Republic Day

Lucknow, Jan 25 On the occasion of the 76th Republic Day, 17 policemen and 16 firemen will be honoured with the prestigious President's Gallantry Medal for their exemplary courage and bravery in the line of duty, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced on Saturday.

In a letter addressed to the Secretary to the Governor of Uttar Pradesh and the Secretary to the Uttar Pradesh Home Department, the MHA confirmed that President Murmu has approved the Gallantry Medals (GM) for these exceptional personnel.

From the Uttar Pradesh Police, the following officers will receive the Gallantry Medal: SP Nipun Aggarwal (IPS), ASP Ashok Kumar Meena (IPS), Constables Devdutt Singh, Rajan Kumar, and Ritul Kumar Verma, Deputy Superintendent of Police Swatantra Kumar Singh, Sub-Inspector Munnesh Singh, Constable Neeraj Kumar Pal, DSP Kuldeep Kumar, Inspectors Geetesh Kapil, Ameet, and Ripudaman Singh, Sub-Inspector Angad Singh Yadav, ASP Dr Deeksha Sharma (IPS), Inspector Abdur Rahman Siddiqui, and Constable Sandeep Kumar.

From the Uttar Pradesh Fire Service, the honorees include Chief Fire Officers Rahul Pal and Arun Kumar Singh, Fire Station Officers Kunvar Singh and Shrinarayan Singh, Fireman Jogendra Singh, Fireman Ayushman Kumar Sharma, Driver Satendra Singh, Fireman Prahlad Singh Rana, Fire Station Second Officer Kamlendra Kumar Singh, Fire Station Driver Sudesh Kumar Babu, Firemen Karvendra Singh, Aditya Pathak, Kapil Yadav, and Mukul.

The Gallantry Medal (GM) is awarded for outstanding acts of bravery, particularly in saving lives and property, preventing crime, or apprehending criminals. The assessment also considers the level of risk undertaken relative to the officer's responsibilities and duties.

These awards are presented twice a year, on Republic Day (January 26) and Independence Day (August 15). While some honours are reserved for soldiers, others recognise police, jail personnel, and even civilians for their courageous acts.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor