35 kg suspected charas valued over Rs 53L recovered from Kutch

Kutch, Aug 15 In a continuing series of drug seizures, the Special Operation Group of Bhuj Police has recovered 35 kg of suspected Charas valued at Rs 53.43 lakh from the Pingleshwar area of Abdasa in Kutch dsitrict.

This comes following two consecutive days of similar discoveries.

On Monday, the Border Security Force (BSF) confiscated 11 packets of narcotics, including 1 kg of heroin.

On August 13, a substantial quantity of 10 kg of unadulterated Charas was unearthed in a deserted island area near Jakhau Port in Kutch.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor