3.5 magnitude earthquake hits Assam
By ANI | Published: February 14, 2022 05:25 PM2022-02-14T17:25:03+5:302022-02-14T17:35:13+5:30
An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale hit the Jorhat area of Assam on Monday afternoon, National Center for Seismology informed.
The earthquake took place at a depth of 10 kilometres from the exact location.
In a tweet today, NCS informed, "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 14-02-2022, 14:58:14 IST, Lat: 26.67 & Long: 93.94, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 27km WSW of Jorhat, Assam, India."
More details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
