3.5 magnitude earthquake hits Assam

By ANI | Published: February 14, 2022 05:25 PM2022-02-14T17:25:03+5:302022-02-14T17:35:13+5:30

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale hit the Jorhat area of Assam on Monday afternoon, National Center for Seismology informed.

3.5 magnitude earthquake hits Assam | 3.5 magnitude earthquake hits Assam

3.5 magnitude earthquake hits Assam

Next

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale hit the Jorhat area of Assam on Monday afternoon, National Center for Seismology informed.

The earthquake took place at a depth of 10 kilometres from the exact location.

In a tweet today, NCS informed, "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 14-02-2022, 14:58:14 IST, Lat: 26.67 & Long: 93.94, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 27km WSW of Jorhat, Assam, India."

More details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :National center for seismologyNational center for seismologyNcs