36 Bangladeshi nationals, including 17 minors, apprehended in Delhi

New Delhi, June 16 The Foreigners Cell of North-West District Delhi Police, on Monday, apprehended 36 Bangladeshi nationals residing illegally in the capital. The arrest of illegal Bangladeshi migrants, which included 17 minors, followed a sustained and meticulous surveillance operation.

The raids were conducted on June 13 after specific intelligence on illegal Bangladeshis residing in the Bharat Nagar area. About 25 footpaths and 32 lanes were thoroughly checked during an intensive combing operation. The illegal migrants were taken into custody for detailed interrogation and documentation. A total of 7 smartphones with the banned IMO App and 13 Bangladeshi ID cards were recovered from their possession.

The crackdown on illegal Bangladeshis comes as part of the Delhi government’s drive to locate, identify and flush out unauthorised foreign nationals living illegally in the capital.

The action was initiated after days of sustained manual and technical surveillance. The Foreigners Cell of Delhi Police received credible information on June 13 regarding the presence of an illegal Bangladeshi national residing in the Wazirpur area. Acting on this input, the team cordoned off the area and conducted a comprehensive verification drive.

During the operation, a suspected individual was apprehended and subjected to detailed interrogation. He tried to mislead the team initially, but gave up after repeated questioning. He admitted to being a Bangladeshi national residing illegally in India. It was after his disclosure and spilling of the beans that the crackdown intensified, leading to the arrest of over three dozen Bangladeshis.

A total of 36 individuals, including 19 adults and 17 children, were found to be Bangladeshi nationals residing in Wazirpur JJ Colony, Delhi, without valid travel documents, visas, or permits, violating the provisions of the Foreigners Act, 1946.

During questioning, they disclosed that they had previously worked at a brick manufacturing unit in Mewat, Haryana and had fled the area out of fear. They admitted that they kept changing their whereabouts on footpaths to avoid getting caught and were in the process of securing rented accommodation.

According to police sources, the procedure for the deportation of illegal Bangladeshi residents will begin soon. Also, the clampdown on networks facilitating illegal immigration and sheltering of foreign nationals is set to intensify in the coming days.

