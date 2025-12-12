36 IAS officers transferred in Bihar

Patna, Dec 12 The General Administration Department of the Bihar government issued a notification on Friday, ordering the transfer and posting of several Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers.

The reshuffle involves significant changes in responsibilities for senior officials, including multiple sub-divisional officers.

According to the notification, Mayank Warvade, Project Director of the Bihar Education Project Council, has been transferred and appointed Secretary of the Planning and Development Department until further orders.

He will continue to hold the additional charge of Investigation Commissioner.

Senior IAS officer S Kapil Ashok has been given the additional charge of Managing Director, Bihar State Fruit and Vegetable Development Corporation.

Amit Kumar Pandey has been appointed Executive Director of the State Health Committee, while Sunil Kumar has been appointed Managing Director of the Bihar State Food and Civil Supplies Corporation.

Anil Kumar will now assume the role of Director of the Information and Public Relations Department.

Suharsh Bhagat has been appointed Director of Land Records and Survey, Aman Sameer Director of Micro, Small and Medium Industries, and Manish Kumar Meena Director of Mines.

Changes have also been made within the Education Department, with Vikram Virkar appointed Director of Primary Education and Naveen Kumar appointed Project Director of the Bihar Education Project Council.

Deputy Development Commissioners (DDCs) and Sub-Divisional Officers (SDOs) have also been transferred to expedite development work in the districts.

Akash Chaudhary has been appointed Deputy Development Commissioner-cum-Chief Executive Officer for Begusarai, Neelima Sahu for Nawada, and Niharika Chhabi for Buxar.

Meanwhile, new faces have been appointed to oversee law and order at the sub-divisional level.

Nishant Sihara has been appointed as the Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) for Motihari Sadar, Pradhuman Singh Yadav for Katihar, Anjali Sharma for Areraj, Shipra Vijaykumar Chaudhary for Ara Sadar, Dr Neha Kumari for Sasaram, and Krishna Chandra Gupta for Kahalgaon.

The list also includes several officers who were awaiting posting.

Dharmendra Kumar has been appointed as the Director of Social Security, Dr Vidya Nand Singh as the Director of Handlooms, and Tushar Singla as the Director of Fisheries.

Saurabh Suman Yadav has been appointed as the Director of Agriculture, and Yatendra Kumar Pal as the Managing Director of the Bihar State Textbook Publishing Corporation Limited.

