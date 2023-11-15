36 killed, 19 injured in J&K as bus falls into gorge

Jammu, Nov 15 Thirty six people were killed and 19 injured on Wednesday in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district.

Officials said that the driver of a passenger bus lost control in Assar area of Doda district in J&K and the vehicle fell into a deep gorge.

“Thirty six people have died in this accident so far and 19 are seriously injured. The injured have been shifted to hospital. Doctors said some of the injured have sustained critical injuries. Security forces and civilians started a relief and rescue operation immediately after the accident”, officials said.

Condoling the loss of lives, J&K Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha said in a post on his X handle, “Extremely pained by the loss of lives in a tragic bus accident in Assar, Doda. My heartfelt condolences to bereaved families & wishing for a speedy recovery of those injured in the accident. Directed Div Com & Dist Admin to provide all necessary assistance to affected persons.”

The hilly Doda and Rajouri districts are known for bad roads leading to major accidents.

Traffic department officials said over speeding and rash driving were the main reasons for accidents in these districts.

Locals blame the traffic department for lack of supervision on overloaded passenger buses and over speeding private vehicles.

