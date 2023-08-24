360 gram heroin seized in Punjab

New Delhi, Aug 24 Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday said that in a joint operation along with Punjab Police they have seized 360 grams heroin which were dropped by drone in Punjab’s Taran Taran.

“In the morning hours we got specific information regarding presence of consignment of contraband items dropped by drone. We then launched a Joint search operation with Punjab Police on the outskirts of Rajoke village in Tarn Taran,” said the BSF official.

The official said that during search at about 9: 15 a.m, troops recovered one small packet of narcotics suspected to be Heroin (approximately 360 grams), wrapped with yellow colour adhesive tape attached with a nylon hook for hanging it with drone.

He said that it was found in the farming field of Rajoke village.

The official said that the narcotics substance was seized and they were looking into the matter.

