3,624 dilapidated govt schools in Rajasthan; students to be shifted to safer buildings

Jaipur, Dec 31 Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar said that 3,624 government schools in the state are functioning in old and dilapidated buildings, posing safety risks to students.

He said that all children studying in these schools will be shifted to safer schools at the earliest. An order in this regard was issued from the Education Minister’s office, which said that preparations should begin immediately to relocate students from unsafe school buildings to nearby schools.

Parents and students are to be informed in advance, and the entire process is to be completed before the end of the winter vacation, as government schools are currently closed for holidays. Students will be transferred to nearby government schools.

Additional staff will be responsible for ensuring smooth admission, regular attendance, and continuity of education.

Special care will be taken to ensure that no student drops out during the transition. Teachers have been instructed to remain in regular contact with parents of transferred students.

To maintain communication, WhatsApp groups will be created to stay in touch with parents, especially in cases where students remain absent. Influential persons from villages or urban localities will also be informed about the relocation so that community support can help ensure uninterrupted education.

If some rooms in the dilapidated schools are still structurally safe and classes are being conducted there, strict instructions have been issued to prevent students from entering unsafe or damaged areas.

The responsibility for implementing these safety arrangements will lie with teachers, headmasters, and panchayat-level elementary education officers, while Block Education Officers will monitor compliance.

Although the orders have been issued from the Education Minister’s office, official communication from the Education Department is awaited. Given that schools are currently on holiday, officials acknowledge that implementation may pose logistical challenges, but student safety remains the top priority.

