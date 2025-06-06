3.69 crore houses for rural poor sanctioned under PMAY scheme: Minister

Panaji, June 6 Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Pemmasani Chandrasekhar on Friday said a total of 3.69 crore houses have been sanctioned and 2.76 crore homes have been completed so far under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana–Gramin "giving a concrete form to the dreams of the rural poor".

"With an ambitious goal of 4.95 crore houses by March 2029, we have already made remarkable strides. Each number represents a family sleeping peacefully, children studying in safety, and elders ageing with dignity," the minister remarked.

Addressing the regional rural workshop under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin here, the Minister said: "When our villages prosper, Bharat prospers. Under PM Narendra Modi's transformative vision, the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana embodies the true spirit of Antyodaya—uplifting the last person in the queue. A Viksit Bharat (developed India) is not possible without empowered rural communities."

The Minister said the government is converging PMAY-G with flagship schemes like Ujjwala, Jal Jeevan Mission and Swachh Bharat to create holistic habitats, not just homes. This is ensuring that every rural family has access to clean water, sanitation, and clean cooking fuel.

