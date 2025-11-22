37 Maoists surrender before Telangana DGP

Hyderabad, Nov 22 In yet another blow to the banned CPI (Maoist), 37 underground cadres, including three State Committee Members, surrendered before the Telangana Police on Saturday

Seven cadres also handed over eight firearms, including one AK-47 rifle, two SLRs, four .303 rifles and one G3 rifle, along with 343 live ammunition of various calibres.

Three State Committee Members (SCM) Koyyada Sambaiah alias Azad, Appasi Narayana alias Ramesh of Telangana State Committee and Muchaki Somada alias Erra of Dandakarnya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC) were among 37 Maoists who surrendered before Director General of Police B. Shivadhar Reddy.

Three Divisional Committee Members (DVCM), nine Area Committee Members (ACMs) and 22 party members of the banned CPI (Maoist) organisation joined the mainstream.

Citing sustained pressure from security forces, ideological divergences, and internal rifts within the leadership and various formations of the CPI (Maoist), they decided to dissociate themselves from the organisation and rejoin the mainstream with government facilitation.

The DGP told media persons that in response to the appeal made by the Chief Minister, A. Revanth Reddy, on October 21 to the CPI (Maoist) members to come out of the organisation, join the mainstream, and participate in the development and welfare activities of the State and its people, 37 underground cadres of the party joined the mainstream of life.

The police chief said that the decision of these underground cadres reflects a positive and constructive response to the appeal made by the Chief Minister.

It also signifies a conscious and pragmatic step to move away from the path of extremism and reintegrate into civil society. They have chosen to prioritise their health and family, and have resolved to lead a peaceful, dignified, and law-abiding life by availing themselves of the rehabilitation and reintegration measures offered by the Telangana Government, he said.

The surrendered Maoists were handed over the cash reward they were carrying for their rehabilitation.

The SCMs were carrying a cash reward of Rs 20 lakh each, while cadres of the DVCM rank were carrying a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh. ACM had a reward of Rs 4 lakh each, and every party member was carrying a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh.

As per the guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs, if a Maoist cadre surrenders along with firearms, an additional reward of Rs 4 lakh for AK-47 Rifle, Rs 2 lakh for SLR, Rs 1 lakh for .303 Rifle and Rs 5,000 for 410 Muskat Rifle will be sanctioned.

The DGP said the total reward amount of Rs 1,41,05,000 was handed over to the 37 cadres individually through demand drafts/cheques. In addition, they will receive further benefits in accordance with the Telangana Government’s rehabilitation policy for surrendered cadres.

He reaffirmed the police department’s commitment to ensuring that all benefits due under the rehabilitation policy are extended to them promptly, enabling them to rebuild their life with dignity and security.

DGP Shivadhar Reddy termed the surrender of these Maoists as a significant moral victory for the holistic and comprehensive strategy adopted by the Telangana Police against the CPI (Maoist).

He stated that, inspired by the holistic and comprehensive strategy of the Telangana Police towards underground cadres of the CPI (Maoist), a total of 465 underground cadres, including two Central Committee Members (CCMs), 11 SCMs, two Divisional Committee Secretaries (DVCS), 11 DVCMs, and 44 ACMs, have surrendered before the Telangana Police during 2025.

The DGP said 59 underground cadres of the CPI (Maoist) are natives of Telangana State. They include five Central Committee members and 10 State Committee Members. Out of these 59, only two SCMs, one DVCS/DVCM, three ACS/ACM and two party members are presently working in the Telangana State Committee, while the remaining UG cadres are operating in other states, including Chhattisgarh.

The DGP said that the CPI (Maoist) is facing a significant decline in organisational strength and operational capabilities. Over the recent years, the outfit has been under sustained pressure from security forces, resulting in the disruption of key networks, reduced mobility, and shrinking support bases.

Ideological divergences have emerged within the organisation, creating dissatisfaction among cadres regarding the relevance and direction of the movement. The gap between the leadership’s theoretical positions and the harsh ground realities has led to disillusionment, especially among senior members who have spent decades underground.

“The situation has been further aggravated by internal rifts within the leadership and various formations of the CPI (Maoist), leading to factional disputes, mistrust, and lack of strategic clarity. These conflicts have weakened organisational cohesion, affected operational decisions, and contributed to increasing frustration among cadres at different levels,” he said.

“Collectively, these factors have compelled many key functionaries to reconsider their involvement in the movement and opt for surrender, seeking a peaceful and dignified life through rehabilitation and reintegration,” he added.

The DGP reiterated the appeal to all remaining underground cadres of the CPI (Maoist) native of Telangana to renounce violence, return to the mainstream, and contribute to the progress and participate in the advancement of the Telangana state.

