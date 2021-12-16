37.5% say people from Bengal will never migrate to Bangladesh

New Delhi, Dec 16 A large number of Ind believe that people from West Bengal will never migrate to Bangladesh despite the country having a higher per capita income as compared to India, better human development indicators and good job prospects, as per an -CVoter Snap Poll.

The nationwide poll was conducted on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Bangladesh Liberation War of 1971. The sample size for the poll was 2,339.

According to the survey data, as many as 37.5 per cent of the respondents said that they don't envisage a situation when people from West Bengal will migrate to Bangladesh for jobs.

A total of 19.8 per cent of those who participated in the survey said that there can be some chances in the future when people from the Indian state can shift to Bangladesh because of good employment opportunities, 8.5 per cent said that it will definitely happen in coming times.

As many as 34.2 per cent of those who were interviewed said that they can't say anything as to whether people from West Bengal will migrate to the neighbouring country for jobs in the future.

Looking at the responses given by the respondents in different age groups, the survey found that while some in the younger age groups think that people from West Bengal can migrate to Bangladesh for jobs, very few in the older age groups believe that this will happen in the future.

