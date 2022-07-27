38 Trinamool MLAs in touch with BJP: Mithun Chakraborty

Over 38 MLAs from the Trinamool Congress are in contact with the BJP, said Mithun Chakraborty. “Let me give you all the breaking news. At this moment, 38 TMC MLAs are in touch with BJP and of them 21 are in direct touch with me,” the actor said.

The actor also spoke about BJP's anti-Muslim image he said “The three biggest stars of the country right now are Muslims - Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Amir Khan. How is that possible then? The BJP is in power in 18 states. How can their films make the biggest collections in these states if the BJP hates them or if Hindus don’t love them?”



“I have reached where I am today because the Hindus, the Muslims and the Sikhs love me,” he added. Talking about the Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee’s arrest in connection with the teachers’ scam in the state, Chakraborty said “If there is no evidence, he has no reason to fear. But if he has done something wrong, no power in the world can save him."

“The teachers’ recruitment scam is an Rs 2,000-crore fraud,” he concluded.