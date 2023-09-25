39 BJP workers injured as their bus crashes in Madhya Pradesh

A bus ferrying BJP workers crashed into a parked truck in Khargone district, Madhya Pradesh, leaving 39 passengers injured.They were on their way to the 'Karyakarta Mahakumbh' in Bhopal, where PM Modi will address a mega congregation of BJP workers on Monday, September 25.The accident occurred late at night near Kasrawad. The injured were moved to a district hospital for treatment.

Mostly, BJP workers from Khaparjamli, Rupgarh and Rai Sagar of Bhagwanpura were travelling on the bus. The 'Karyakarta Mahakumbh' is being organised on the birth anniversary of Jana Sangh co-founder Deendayal Upadhyaya to mark the formal culmination of the BJP's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatras' that crisscrossed the length and breadth of the state, party leaders said. This will be the third visit of the prime minister to Madhya Pradesh in the past 45 days where the ruling party is locked in a close contest with Congress.