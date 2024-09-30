399 arrested, liquor worth Rs 95.43 lakh seized after MCC imposed in Gurugram: Police

Gurugram, Sep 30 All of 399 people were arrested and Rs 95.43 lakh worth of liquor was seized from across Gurugram district after the imposition of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the upcoming Assembly polls in Haryana, police said on Monday.

The MCC is a set of guidelines issued by the Election Commission, for political parties, candidates, government and the party in power during elections concerning speeches, announcements, election manifestos and general conduct.

Assembly elections in Haryana will be held on October 5 in a single phase with the counting of votes on October 8, the results will also be announced on the same day.

With the announcement of the schedule, the Model Code of Conduct for governments, candidates and political parties has come into force.

Giving details, police said in a statement that 26,351.805 litres of liquor worth over Rs 95.43 lakh have been seized within the period of 16 September to 29 September after the imposition of the poll code, police said.

During elections, there is a possibility of increased activities like smuggling of illegal liquor, cash, weapons etc. Keeping this in mind and with the aim of ensuring the rules of MCC, as per the instructions of the Gurugram Commissioner, police formed various special teams and directed them to take action against those smuggling liquor, cash, and weapons and transferring them illegally.

The Gurugram Police chief has given special instructions to all SHOs, crime branch teams and various police teams to keep an eye on illegal trading. Teams have also been formed in plain/civil clothes and deployed at various places, through which every illegal activity is being monitored, police said.

