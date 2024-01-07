3K Mumbaikars run to mark Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd's 250th anniv

Mumbai, Jan 7 Over 3000 Mumbaikars sprinted for the ‘Mazdock Mumbai 10K Run’ to mark the 250th anniversary of the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd, here on Sunday, officials said.

The 10,000 metres long (10 kms) run attracted enthusiastic participation from 5-year-old kids to 80-year-old super senior citizens, who were flagged off by legendary cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar at the Azad Maidan.

The crowds ran past a historic and scenic route covering Churchgate Station, the Oval ground, NCPA, Marine Drive, the heritage enclave of Bombay High Court, University of Mumbai and other important landmarks.

MDL Chairman & Managing Director Sanjeev Singhal said that the 1st ‘Mazdock Mumbai 10K Run’ was not merely a race, but an opportunity for individuals of all ages to be a part of history and contribute to the celebration of 250 glorious years of MDL

"We are thrilled by the overwhelming response to the event, and it's heartening to see people of all ages coming together to celebrate health, wellness, and our maritime history. May the spirit of this event continue to inspire us at MDL to strive for excellence for the next 250 years and beyond,” said Singhal.

Vengsarkar lauded the participants for completing the gruelling run and showcasing their physical fitness which in turn boosts mental strength and contributes to a healthy and active lifestyle.

More than Rs 500,000 were given away in prizes plus medals to the winners in different categories and all participants received goodie bags with a premium Dri-fit T-Shirt, Water Sipper, Bandana, and a Waist Pouch.

En route the 10 kms stretch, thousands of Mumbaikars, many out for their own morning walks or jogs, cheered and boosted the morale of the runners puffing away in the golden wintry haze of the sun rising on the city and the calm Arabian Sea at dawn.

