3rd day of Monsoon Session in MP Assembly witnesses heated debate, exchange in Sanskrit

Bhopal, July 30 The third day of the Monsoon Session of Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly witnessed heated exchange between the members of the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress on various issues raised in the House on Wednesday.

Congress members targeted the Mohan Yadav-led BJP government, accusing it of indulging in corruption, and spending huge amount of money on publicity for "image-building", instead of providing basic amenities to the people.

"The BJP government is spending Rs 1.5 crore on publicity for the image building of the Chief Minister, which means, more than Rs 560 crore is being spent in one year. But the government has no policy to control malnutrition, which is an alarming issue in Madhya Pradesh," Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the state Assembly, Umang Singhar said.

During discussions on supplementary budget, senior Congress MLA from Jabalpur East, Lakhan Ghanghoria said that the state is already burdened with debt of Rs 4 lakh crore, yet the government introduced another supplementary budget.

Ghanghoria, a former minister and a prominent SC leader from Jabalpur, pointed that the Congress has no problems with supplementary budget, but it should be utilised properly.

"The government spends crores of public money on building roads, but they are washed away within next six months," Ghanghoria said, citing one such recent incident in Jabalpur.

On the third day of the session, the government tabled four Bills in House.

Higher Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar presented the Madhya Pradesh University Amendment Bill 2025 while the State's Finance Minister Jagdish Devda presented three Bills.

The House will discuss on these Bills on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the House also witnessed a unique scene when a BJP MLA (Jabalpur North) Abhilash Pandey asked a question in Sanskrit, and a minister replied in the same language during Question Hours session.

He read out the question in Sanskrit.

As School Education Minister Uday Pratap Singh started replying in Sanskrit, members thumped the tables to express their appreciation.

The minister, too, mostly read out his reply.

Referring to the New Education Policy, MLA Pandey said English and Hindi are being promoted, but no effort is being made to promote Sanskrit commercially.

"The government should take steps to promote Sanskrit as a spoken language," Pandey said, and asked whether the government is planning to celebrate a Sanskrit Day or Sanskrit Week.

To this, Minister Uday Partap Singh replied that the government plans to set up institutes of Sanskrit, Vedic education, and yoga in every district.

As many as 3,500 children who enrolled in model residential schools were given scholarships in 2024-25, the Minister told the House.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor