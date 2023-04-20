4 Army jawans killed after vehicle catches fire in J&K's Poonch
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 20, 2023 04:58 PM 2023-04-20T16:58:35+5:30 2023-04-20T16:59:00+5:30
An Indian Army vehicle reportedly caught fire in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. The incident took place on a highway in the Bhata Dhurian area.
According to sources, the fire may have broken out due to a lightning strike. Further investigation into the matter is underway. Further Investigations are underway by army authorities to find whether there was any sabotage or not.
Four jawans are said to have died in the fire that broke out in the military vehicle. It is not yet clear whether the fire started suddenly or was a terrorist attack. There is no official reason yet from the army.
Casualties feared as an Indian Army truck catches fire in Poonch district of Jammu & Kashmir— ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2023
Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/QgVwYQIZQ4