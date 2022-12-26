4 arrested in Lucknow for selling drugs via dark web

Lucknow, Dec 26 The Uttar Pradesh Police Special Task Force (STF) has arrested a group of four men in Lucknow for selling illegal drugs through the dark web to an international gang in exchange for bitcoin.

The STF has arrested Faijan Khan, Sufiyan, Ashraf Khan and Sarthak Verma, while the fifth gang member, Sumit Sharma, is still absconding.

The gang's modus operandi was to supply the drugs they purchased from adjoining areas of Lucknow to international buyers.

The demand for the kind of drugs required was communicated through the dark web to the gang members.

The accused supplied the prohibited drugs through a courier and accepted payment in bitcoins.

