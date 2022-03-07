4 booked in UP BJP leader's son's murder case

Kanpur Dehat (Uttar Pradesh), March 7 The Kanpur Dehat police have booked four persons in connection with the murder of the son of former BJP district president.

The incident took place on Saturday evening and the post-mortem report mentioned head injury as the cause of death.

Tripuresh, brother of the deceased Ambaresh, later lodged an FIR in this regard.

Inspector Bhognipur Kotwali, Rajesh Kumar Singh, said, "Tripuresh stated that one Ghanshyam, his wife Urmila, their two sons Gautam and Bharat had killed his brother Ambresh with bricks and sticks after he stopped them from encroaching upon a piece of land."

The inspector said that raids were underway to arrest the accused.

Meanwhile, BJP workers demanded arrest of the accused as the last rites of the deceased were performed on Sunday evening.

According to police, Ambresh, son of former BJP district president Rajesh Tiwari, was going on a bike with his friend towards Sangthan Kshetra Vikas Samiti area, late on Saturday evening. On the way, he came across some locals who were trying to encroach upon the land of the Samiti by raising temporary structures.

When he tried to stop them from doing so, the people attacked him with bricks and stones.

Ambresh sustained serious injuries in the attack. Fearing trouble, his companion fled from the spot and informed his family members about the assault.

When Ambresh's kin reached the spot, they found him lying motionless on the ground and immediately rushed him to the Community Health Centre where he was declared brought dead.

