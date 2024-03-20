4 children, living in Manipur relief camp, drown in river

Imphal, March 20 Four children, living in a relief camp in Manipur's Churachandpur with their families, drowned in a river in the district, police said on Wednesday.

A police official said that the children -- three girls and a boy, aged between 4 and 9 years – went to take a bath at the Tuitha River near their camp on Tuesday afternoon.

As the kids did not return for a long time, their parents, along with other inmates of the camp, went towards the river and the searches continued overnight. Subsequently, police also came to the spot and joined in the search.

The bodies of the children were found in the river on Wednesday morning, the police official said.

The children were living in a relief camp at Tuibuong in Churachandpur since the ethnic violence broke out in Manipur in May last year.

