4 criminals evading trial held by police in Delhi's Dwarka

New Delhi, Jan 8 Four absconding criminals, evading their trial and recently declared proclaimed offenders, were arrested by in Delhi's Dwarka area, an official said on Sunday.

The accused were identified as Raghuveer, Subhash, Anil, and Rishi.

DCP, Dwarka, M. Harsha Vardhan said that a special drive against proclaimed offenders is being continuously carried out by the police, and informers have also been roped in.

He said that on January 6, the police got a tip-off about the accused, the information was developed, and a team was formed to nab the accused. A raid was conducted at the hideout of the accused and all of them were held.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed about their involvement in cases lodged at Bindapur police station, adding that during the trial, they fled from their houses.

