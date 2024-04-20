4 dead, 2 injured after wall collapses at Gurugram cremation ground

Gurugram, April 20 Four persons, including a minor girl, died while two others were injured after a bankside wall at a cremation ground in Gurugram's Madanpuri area collapsed at around 6.30 p.m. on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Tanya (11), Devi Dayal alias Pappu (70), Manoj Gaba (54), and Krishan Kumar (52). The two injured persons, identified as Khushboo and Deepa Pradhan, are undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

The locals alleged that the wall of the cremation ground was not permanent, and was fixed with mud. It collapsed after wood stacked on one side of the wall collapsed on it, resulting in the tragic incident. In a CCTV footage, four persons could be seen sitting on the other side of the wall when it collapsed.

