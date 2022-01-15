4 died, 3 critical after consuming spurious liquor in Bihar

Patna, Jan 15 As least four persons died and three became critically ill after reportedly consuming spurious liquor in Bihar's Nalanda district on Saturday morning.

The family members of the deceased claimed that they had consumed country made liquor on Friday afternoon and their condition deteriorated in the night.

Sunil Kumar, a relative of one of the victims, Manna Mishtri (55), said: "After consuming the liquor, he returned home. His health deteriorated around 11 p.m. We immediately took him to Sadar hospital where he died while undergoing treatment around 4 a.m." He added that the country liquor is being manufactured in Choti Pahari area from the past several months.

Two other victims have been identified as Bhago Mistri (55) and Dharmendra alias Nageshwar. The fourth person has not been identified yet. The critically ill people are admitted at Sadar hospital.

The incident occurred in Choti Pahari locality under Sohsarai police station in Nalanda district which is also the home district of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who has banned liquor in the state.

Following the incident, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Shibli Nomani and Sohsarai Station House Officer (SHO) Suresh Prasad reached the spot for investigation. The officers claimed that the death due to liquor consumption will be ascertained after the postmortem which is currently underway.

Reportedly, two other persons also died after poisonous liquor consumption in Hargawa village under Manpur police station.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor