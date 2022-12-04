4 injured after drunk car driver slams into auto-rickshaw in Hyderabad

Four people were injured after a drunk car driver slammed into an auto-rickshaw in Hyderabad, according to an official on Sunday.

The injured persons were shifted to the hospital in Osmania University Police Station limits where they are undergoing treatment.

According to Inspector L Ramesh Naik, Osmania University Police Station, a car coming from Ramantapur towards Osmania main road on the opposite route collided with an auto rikshaw in which four people got injured one person recieved a serious head injury.

"All the four injured persons undergoing treatment in hospital. We have not recieved any complaint on this, as they are in hospital. Once we receive a complaint, we will register the case. The car driver was in a drunken condition," the police officer said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

