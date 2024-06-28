4 Injured After Roof Collapses At Delhi Airport Terminal 1 Amid Heavy Rains In National Capital (Watch Video)

Emergency services sprang into action around 5.30 am following reports of a roof collapse at Terminal-1 of Delhi airport. Delhi Fire Services immediately dispatched three fire engines to the scene, as confirmed by an official to news agency ANI. 4 people were injured, all have been rescued and taken to hospital. “Around 5.30 am, received a call regarding a roof collapse at Terminal-1 of Delhi airport. Three fire engines have been rushed to the spot,” said an official from Delhi Fire Services to the agency.

Heavy rain lashed Delhi-NCR on Friday morning accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. Several areas in and around the capital are waterlogged. On Thursday, parts of Delhi received spells of heavy rainfall, bringing much-needed respite from the sweltering heat. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted the weather for the next seven days in Delhi, predicting generally cloudy skies and varying intensities of rain accompanied by gusty winds.

As predicted by IMD for June 28, the forecast includes light to moderate rain or thunderstorms, with temperatures similar to the previous day and wind speeds reaching up to 35 km/h. The weather on June 29 is expected to be slightly cooler, with a high of 36°C and a low of 28°C.

The city will likely experience light to moderate rain or thunderstorms with winds reaching speeds of 30-40 km/h. On June 30, temperatures will drop further to 34°C, with moderate to heavy rain and gusty winds. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday that the conditions favouring further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of North India are being witnessed as the heatwave conditions have abated across the country.

