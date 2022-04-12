4 injured in CNG blast in Delhi's Mayapuri

As many as four people were injured in a CNG cylinder explosion in Khajan Basti, in the Mayapuri area of the national capital on Monday afternoon, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) West Ghanshyam Bansal said.

The injured Jitender Bagga (40), Rahul (28), Sunil (41) and Anita (35) were first taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital, from where they were referred to Safdarjung Hospital. All of the injured have burn injuries.

The Mayapuri police station received a call at about 13:40 hours mentioning therein that a CNG blast took place at B-23 Khajan Basti after which police personnel reached the spot.

"The spot inspection revealed that one side gate and inside the stairs of the premises were damaged. Besides this, one vehicle parked outside of the damaged gate was also partly damaged and some pieces of glass were also found lying on the road which was claimed to be part of the window of the house situated in front of that building," said police.

The spot inquiry suggested that the owner of the premises namely Jitendra Bagga, also injured in the incident used to purchase a second-hand CNG cylinder.

The case is being registered into the matter. Further investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor