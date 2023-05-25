4 killed in tree fall in J&K's Kishtwar
May 25, 2023
Jammu, May 25 Four members of a 'Bakarwal' (Nomadic Goatherd) family were killed after a tree fell on them in J&K's Kishtwar district, said officials on Thursday.
The incident happened late Wednesday night.
Police said the four members of a Bakarwal family, all belonging to Kathua district, were killed around midnight at Bahlna area of Keshwan forest in Kishtwar when gusty winds and rainfall uprooted a tree that fell on them.
The victims include one male and three females.
