4 killed in tree fall in J&K's Kishtwar

Jammu, May 25 Four members of a 'Bakarwal' (Nomadic Goatherd) family were killed after a tree fell on them in J&K's Kishtwar district, said officials on Thursday.

The incident happened late Wednesday night.

Police said the four members of a Bakarwal family, all belonging to Kathua district, were killed around midnight at Bahlna area of Keshwan forest in Kishtwar when gusty winds and rainfall uprooted a tree that fell on them.

The victims include one male and three females.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor