4 killed, several injured as bus falls into river in Jharkhand

Ranchi, Aug 6 At least four people died and several others were injured after a private passenger bus fell into the Barakar river in Jharkhand's Giridih late Saturday evening.

There were 40 people on the bus. The toll is yet to be confirmed by the administration.

The ill-fated bus was en-route to Giridih from Ranchi. As soon as the bus reached the Barakar river bridge ahead of Dumri town, the driver lost control and the bus fell into the river.

There was hue and cry after the incident. As soon as the incident was reported, a crowd of local people gathered on the spot and started rescue work.

In a short while the police also reached the spot. After getting the information DC Naman Priyesh Lakra and SP Deepak Sharma have also rushed to the spot.

Relief and rescue operations are underway.

