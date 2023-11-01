4 LeT terrorist associates arrested in J&K's Baramulla

Srinagar, Nov 1 Four terrorist associates linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT/TRF have been arrested by joint security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district and arms and ammunition and other incriminating materials recovered from their possession, police said on Wednesday.

Police said on October 30, a joint team of Baramulla police, along with army and the CRPF, at a checkpoint established at Naradhiri Dangerpora junction intercepted two suspicious persons, who on seeing the joint party tried to flee from the spot but were apprehended.

They were identified as Gh Hassan Mir, resident of Muran Tangwari Chandoosa and Mukhtar Ahmad Khan, resident of Pinjwara Laridora Chandoosa.

During search, a Chinese pistol, one pistol magazine, 12 live rounds, two hand grenades and other incriminating materials were recovered from their possession.

"During the course of investigation and upon their disclosure, two more persons, namely Altaf Ahmad Rather son of Ab Ahad Rather, resident of Kawhar and Farooq Ahmad Naqeeb, son of Ab Gaffar Naqeeb, resident of Kunzar were called for questioning. During questioning, both the accused persons confessed about possession of hand grenades," police said.

"Upon their disclosure, two hand grenades were recovered from the duo accused persons and they subsequently were arrested in the instant case."

Police said during further investigation, it came to surface that all the four accused persons were working for terrorist associate Mudasir Ahmad Sheikh, a resident of Kunzer in the past, who is presently lodged under the PSA.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor