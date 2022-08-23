4 light intensity quakes jolt J&K in less than 6 hrs

Jammu, Aug 23 Four light intensity earthquakes jolted Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday in less than six hours.

The tremors that occurred in Reasi, Doda and Udhampur districts measured 3.9, 2.6, 2.8 and 2.9 on the Richter scale, according to officials.

The timings of the quakes were 2.20 a.m., 3.21 a.m., 3.44 a.m. and 8.03 a.m.

"No report of any casualty or damage to property has so far been received from anywhere," the officials said.

The tremors occurred 5 and 10 km inside the earth's crust.

