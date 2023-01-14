4 members of family found dead inside their residence in Pune; probe launched
By ANI | Published: January 14, 2023 01:12 AM2023-01-14T01:12:30+5:302023-01-14T06:45:02+5:30
Four members of a family were found dead inside their rented accommodation in Pune in the late hours of ...
Four members of a family were found dead inside their rented accommodation in Pune in the late hours of Friday, police said.
Pune city police said that the deceased persons, including a couple and their 24-year-old son and a 17-year-old son, were found dead inside their residence in Keshav Nagar, Mundhwa area of Pune city.
"Prima facie it is a suicide case, the bodies have been sent for the post-mortem," police said.
The police's investigation into this matter is underway. Further information is awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app