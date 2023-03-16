4 minors, teen arrested for raping girl in Varanasi

Varanasi, March 16 Four minors and a 19-year-old teenager have been arrested for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl and throwing her into a river in Varanasi on March 5.

The girl was rescued by boatmen and was admitted to a trauma centre.

The four boys were produced before the juvenile justice board and sent to a reformatory. The 19-year-old was produced before a court and sent to jail.

The police said that the girl, who gained consciousness on March 6, narrated the incident to her parents on March 12, after which an FIR was lodged at Saidpur station.

Saidpur police station inspector in-charge Shiv Kumar Verma confirmed the development and said further investigation into the matter was underway.

