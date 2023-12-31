4 more Manipur Police commandos injured in clashes with militants

Imphal, Dec 31 Four more Manipur Police commandos were injured in clashes with suspected Kuki militants in the state's Tengnoupal district on Sunday, police said.

A police official in Imphal said that four commandos were injured after intermittent clashes with suspected Kuki militants in Moreh along Myanmar borders.

The injured personnel -- Diliangam Kamson, M.Priyokumar, N.Borjao, and M.Sunil -- were given first aid at the Assam Rifles camp in Moreh and then brought to Regional Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal, the official said.

On Saturday, a civilian volunteer was killed in a gunfight with unidentified persons in Imphal West district while unidentified militants and police commandos exchanged heavy gunfire in Moreh in which a police commando was injured.

Security forces came under heavy attack at M. Chahnou village in Imphal-Moreh road in Tengnoupal and after that, some houses were torched by the attackers on Saturday.

Tribal organisations alleged that several houses of Kuki-Zo tribals were burnt down by the attackers in Moreh areas since Saturday.

Meanwhile, search operations and area domination were conducted on Sunday by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Tengnoupal, and Bishnupur districts and a M16 rifle, its magazine, eight live rounds of 5.56 mm ammunition, a country made 9mm pistol with one magazine, 11 high explosive hand grenades, nine tube launcher, and four ballistic cartridges/rounds were recovered from Bishnupur district.

Meanwhile, the Forum for Restoration of Peace in Manipur on Sunday voiced deep concern regarding the persistent and escalating communal violence between the Kuki-Zo and Meiteis.

The strife, spanning nine months, continues unabated despite the forum’s relentless appeals for peace. Gun battles persist, exacerbating an already dire situation. The forum, actively involved in peace initiatives across Manipur, has proposed a “Truth and Reconciliation” committee, akin to South Africa’s model, to mediate and foster reconciliation in this complex ethnic conflict.

Ashang Kasar, the Convenor of the forum, emphasised the forum’s exhaustive efforts to engage stakeholders and proposed solutions. Regrettably, despite lobbying efforts in the national capital, Delhi, including meetings with central leaders and intellectuals, the forum expressed disappointment over the lack of substantial support from the Central government.

Criticism was also directed at the state government for its perceived lack of political will to quell the violence. Notably, both conflicting communities, the Meiteis and Kuki-Chin-Zo, have exhibited hesitancy in embracing peace initiatives. The Confederation of Tribal Unions (CoTU), representing Kuki Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), insists on a solution preceding peace, adding to the complexity of the situation.

