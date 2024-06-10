4 MPs from Rajasthan sworn in as Union Ministers in Modi 3.0

Jaipur, June 10 Four MPs from Rajasthan have been inducted into Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet which includes two Cabinet ministers, one minister with independent charge and one state minister.

While Alwar MP Bhupender Yadav and Jodhpur MP Gajendra Singh Shekhawat have been made Cabinet ministers, Bikaner MP Arjun Ram Meghwal took oath as Minister of State (Independent Charge) and Bhagirath Chaudhary as Minister of State.

Chaudhary has become a Union minister for the first time.

Apart from these four, Ashwini Vaishnaw, who became a Cabinet minister, is also from Jodhpur. However, he is a Rajya Sabha MP from Odisha.

In the previous Narendra Modi-led NDA government, there was only one Cabinet minister from Rajasthan. However, the Lok Sabha Speaker also belonged to Rajasthan.

Among the four MPs from Rajasthan who got the chance to become ministers, two are OBC (Other Backward Classes), one is from the Dalit community and another one is from the general category.

Bhupender Yadav and Bhagirath Chaudhary come from the OBC community, Bhagirath Chaudhary belongs to the Jat community while Arjun Ram Meghwal is from the Dalit community in Rajasthan and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat comes from Rajput community.

