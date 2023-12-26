4 of family killed as scrap-laden truck falls on car in MP’s Guna

Bhopal, Dec 26 In a tragic incident, four members of a family were killed and two sustained grave injuries after a scrap-laden truck fell on their car in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna district early on Tuesday.

As per the reports, the scrap-laden truck lost control and fell on the car when it tried to overtake the vehicle. The police also said that high speed and poor visibility due to heavy fog on the National Highway (NH-46) led to the tragic accident.

The family belongs to Rajghar district. Police said a couple and two of their daughters from the Rajgarh district of the state died on spot. Two injured passengers in the car were pulled out and sent to a nearby hospital.

Reports suggested that the truck was carrying more than 40 tonnes of scrap and the moment it fell on the car, it was reduced to a mangled and flattened vehicle.

Police contacted the relatives of the victims with the help of the car’s registration number. As the truck was too heavy, police used cranes to lift it and a JCB machine to remove the scrap.

Police said they could move the truck only after taking out the scrap, adding that locals also reached out to help the victims.

