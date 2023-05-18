4 people trapped in lift at resto bar in Delhi's CP rescued by fire services

New Delhi, May 18 The Fire Department rescued four people who were stuck inside a lift of a resto bar in Delhi's Connaught Place on Wednesday, an official said on Thursday.

According to a senior Fire Department official, an information was received regarding the incident at 11.14 p.m.

"Acting on the call one fire tender and one rescue tender were immediately rushed to the spot. There was a mechanical issue in the lift due to which it was not opening," the official said.

As per information, four people were stuck inside the lift.

"The firemen faced difficulty in opening the lift as it was a mechanical fault. Later, a mechanic was called who, along with the firemen, opened the lift and managed to rescue the four people. No one received any injury in the incident," said the official.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor