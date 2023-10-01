4 persons injured, 20 sheds gutted in fire in J&K’s Srinagar

Srinagar, Oct 1 Four people were injured and 20 sheds were gutted in a blaze in the wee hours on Sunday in J&K’s Srinagar district.

Fire department officials said four people sustained minor injuries and 20 sheds were gutted in the blaze in Parimpora locality of Srinagar city.

"The exact cause of fire is being investigated. Teams of our department are on spot to investigate the cause and the extent of damage caused," fire department officials said.

