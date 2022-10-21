4 police personnel suspended after blast at firecracker factory in MP's Morena

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has said that four police personnel, including beat in charge of the police station and head constable, were suspended. An inquiry has also been set up against local SHO and DSP.

Mishra made the above remark while talking to the media persons in Indore on Thursday. He further said that one Rakesh Gurjar had given a house on rent to Jameel Khan, where the explosion occurred and the entire house collapsed.

Jameel's wife, his daughter, Golu Prajapati and Pappu Gurjar had died in the incident. A neighbour's house also collapsed and six people sustained injuries in the incident, Mishra added.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been lodged into the matter and Jameel Khan has been taken into custody. The police are searching for the people from where Jameel had taken the gunpowder. Police have been alerted in the entire state to ensure that such illegal activity should not occur anywhere else in the state.

An explosion occurred at an illegal cracker factory in the Banmore police station area, Morena district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, an official said.

Morena district collector B Karthikeyan said, "Four persons have died so far and seven persons have been critically injured. They are referred to Gwalior and Morena Hospital. One child who was buried under the debris has been rescued".

The reason for the blast was yet to be known, whether it was a firecracker, a gas cylinder or something else. The reason would be known after the FSL report. The rescue operation was on, the collector added

( With inputs from ANI )

