4 school kids buried alive as wall collapses in MP's Rewa

Bhopal, Aug 3 Four students of a private school were buried alive after the wall of a house collapsed in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa on Saturday.

The incident occurred in the Garh police station area, around 45 km from the Rewa district headquarters. The deceased have been identified as Anshika Gupta (5), Manya Gupta (7), Siddhart Gupta (5), and Anuj Prajapati (6).

The abandoned house was located hardly 20 meters away from Sunrise Public School, where the children were enrolled.

After school was over, some students were heading towards their homes. As they were crossing the old and abandoned house, its back wall collapsed.

At least, eight students aged between five to seven years and a woman teacher were buried. Local people rushed to the spot and started rescue operations.

Meanwhile, the Garh police station personnel were informed but by the time they reached there four children had died. Those injured were rushed to a government hospital in Gangeo, around 11 km from the spot.

A doctor in Gangeo primary health care centre told IANS over phone that two children and one woman (attendant) were brought there but later they were referred to the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Rewa.

Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla has expressed grief over the deaths. He has also announced an ex-gratia of Rs two lakh for the family of each student who died.

Shukla has asked the district collector to conduct a detailed inquiry into the matter and submit the report as soon as possible.

