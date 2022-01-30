4 terrorists killed in encounter in J&K's Pulwama

Published: January 30, 2022

4 terrorists killed in encounter in J&K's Pulwama

Srinagar, Jan 30 Four JeM terrorists were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said on Sunday.

A search operation is currently underway at the Naira area, the police said, adding that arms and ammunition were recovered from the slain terrorists.

A joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

