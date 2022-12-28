4 terrorists killed in Jammu encounter, truck driver absconding

As many as four terrorists travelling in a truck to Srinagar were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Sidhra area of Jammu on Wednesday morning, said police.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh said that the truck driver is yet to be identified, who managed to flee when the security forces stopped the truck in the Sidhra area of Jammu.

The police also recovered seven AK-47 rifles and three pistols along with other ammunition from the truck.

"Four terrorists have been killed in an encounter in Sidhra area in Jammu. 7 AK-47 rifles, 3 pistols along with other ammunition were recovered. The truck driver is yet to be identified, the truck was going from Jammu to Srinagar. Search still on," said ADGP Singh.

Talking about the operation, the ADGP had earlier said that in view of Republic Day, the Border Security Force is on alert and today in the morning they noticed an unusual movement of a truck.

"We noticed an unusual movement of a truck and followed it. The truck was stopped at Sidhra in Jammu where the driver managed to flee. When the truck was searched terrorists were hiding inside and fired on the personnel. The retaliatory firing was done. The truck is still on fire," added ADGP.

The search operation is on.

