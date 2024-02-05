4-year-old Mumbai girl raped by school watchman; accused held

Mumbai, Feb. 5 In a shocking incident, a four-year-old girl was allegedly brutally raped and assaulted by the watchman of a private school in Kandivali East where studied, officials said here on Monday.

The incident occurred on February 2, but her terrified parents were reluctant to lodge a police complaint.

Finally, her mother approached the Samata Nagar police station on Monday and lodged a complaint, which was registered under the POCSO Act and other sections of various laws.

Earlier, in a preemptive action, the police had arrested the accused watchman late on Saturday after they got an alert about the incident, even as the girl was hospitalised.

As per preliminary investigation, the accused watchman lured the child to the washroom on the pretext of giving her a chocolate and then committed the heinous crime there before fleeing the spot.

After the family lodged a complaint on Monday evening, even the school teacher and principal were added as accused in the case. They are likely to be arrested on Tuesday.

As the news of the horror on the minor girl spread, angry parents and locals staged a noisy protest outside the school building on Monday.

