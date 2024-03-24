4-year-old raped in Delhi's Pandav Nagar, political leaders seek action

New Delhi, March 24 A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 34-year-old man at her tuition centre in east Delhi, police said on Sunday, adding that they have arrested the accused.

Meanwhile, a protest erupted in the Pandav Nagar area and a few cars were also vandalised by protestors near the accused's house after rumours spread that no action was being taken.

A large police contingent has been deployed in the area to maintain law and order.

"Last night (Saturday), a case of rape involving a four-year-old girl was reported in the Mandawali police station. The police registered a case under the appropriate laws and arrested the suspect last night itself," Deputy Commissioner of Police, East, Apoorva Gupta said.

"Now, many false messages/rumours are circulating about this case. The girl is absolutely fine. She was sent to AIIMS because the One Stop Centre for Children there provides better facilities compared to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital," she said.

"The girl's parents are with her. Counselling for the girl is underway, among other things," the DCP added.

Delhi Minister Atishi condemned the incident and also wrote a letter to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena urging strict action against the accused.

“It has been reported in the media that a 4-year-old girl has been raped in Pandav Nagar in East Delhi. Such a horrific crime is a blot on the national capital. It is a sign of the poor law-and-order situation that women and young girls are not safe in Delhi. Criminals committing violent crimes against women and children have no fear of quick and strong action by the Delhi Police,” the Minister’s letter to L-G reads.

“I am writing to you not just as a Minister, but as a woman who lives in Delhi. Article 239AA of the Constitution gives you the responsibility for Police and Public Order. Kindly ensure that swift and strongest possible action is taken against the perpetrators of this horrendous crime. Please also ensure that Delhi becomes a city that is safe for women. The women of Delhi are looking towards you to fulfil your constitutional obligation to provide them a safe city,” it added.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva also strongly condemned the incident of the rape of a minor.

“We demand immediate action against the man from the minor community,” said Scahdeva.

